#Kolkata: Left Front Chairman Biman Basu went to see the movie. Biman Basu went to see ‘Aparajit’ directed by Anik Dutt with former CPM state secretary Suryakant Mishra, central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and Kolkata district secretary Kallol Majumder at a cinema hall in South Kolkata.

Ordinary people are accustomed to seeing the Left Front chairman addressing a meeting, marching in a procession or holding a press conference on television. But what if the movie? At first, many did not want to believe their eyes. But yes, this is Biman Basui. Several other well-known leaders are on the side. Former CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra, central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and Kolkata district secretary Kallol Majumder. It is not that Biman Basu does not go to the cinema hall at all. But this time he came after some time. After almost two years, the chairman of the state left front set foot in the cinema hall on Saturday. On Saturday, senior CPM leaders came to see a Bengali movie ‘Aparajit’ at a cinema hall in Kolkata. Biman Basu said, “I came to see a movie after a long time. I saw a movie about two years ago. Then today I came to see a movie again.” Earlier, the front chairman had said that he had seen ‘Belasheshe’ on television. The director of the movie Anik Dutt said, “Whether the movie is good or bad, the audience will judge. But a lot of people are coming to see the movie.”

Enthusiasm among the audience was high when they saw Biman Basu in the cinema hall. Many people saw Biman Basu and the CPM leadership and took pictures on their mobile phones. Sushant Das, a viewer, said, “It’s a different experience to see Biman Basu in a cinema hall. Another viewer by the name of Swapan Roy said, “At first I couldn’t believe that Biman Basu came to see the same movie. In fact, people in the world of politics can come to see movies like ordinary people, this is the first time I saw it. It was very good. “A female viewer named Seema Sarkar said,” We are used to seeing Biman Basu, Suryakanta Mishra, Sujan Chakraborty in meetings, associations and processions. I saw on TV that Gambhir talked about all political issues. But when it comes to cinema today, these leaders seem to have a life outside of politics, and it’s nice to see people come to the cinema with everyone like a normal person. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 21, 2022, 23:56 IST

Tags: Biman Basu