CPIM-Congress || The call for a joint movement in support of the job candidates of the Left-Congress, increasing the possibility of reconciliation

#Kolkata: Job seekers have been agitating for jobs for several days. Leaders of different political parties have occasionally met to express support for the movement. Provincial Congress President Adhir Chowdhury went there on Wednesday. While there, he called on the Left to expand the scope of the movement. He said, “We are on the side of this movement. Not only politically but also personally, as a representative, as a citizen. But I am appealing to the like-minded parties to work together in this movement. Especially if the Left starts this movement.” I will take the responsibility and stand by this movement in all possible ways. “

Adhir Chowdhury’s statement was welcomed by CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim. He said, “I welcome Adhirbabu’s statement. All the appointments have been made in different departments. Looting has taken place. Along with this, I am calling for a joint movement to bring together all the casuals and contractors.” According to CPM sources, the movement will start mainly through student organizations. The party leadership will lead this movement from behind in the first step. The tactics will be fine considering the situation next time. At one time, Left-Congress leaders could be seen simultaneously on the streets in movements on various issues. They also contested the assembly elections by forming an alliance. Meeting together, the procession was led by the two teams.

Although the brigade lost to the ISF, these parties also contested under the same umbrella called the United Front. But after the assembly elections, the distance between the CPM and the Congress was gradually increasing. There was no alliance between the two parties in the subsequent elections. However, the CPM vote rate was increasing. Due to the lack of alliance with the Congress, some of the Left leaders thought that this was a success. Even after that, Alimuddin Street has started preparing for the movement by bringing all the leftist parties under one umbrella. Some of the leaders think that his harvest strategy will also be available in the panchayat elections.

However, a section of the political circles considered the support of the State Congress President Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday and the CPM State Secretary’s statement as a step towards the return of the Congress and the CPM.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 13, 2022, 21:36 IST

