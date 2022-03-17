March 17, 2022

CPIM: CPIM ‘changed’, Biman-Surya dropped from state committee! More ‘heavyweights’ on the list

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Finally, CPIM walked on the path of change in Kholnalach. Alimuddin is going to draw the age limit of the members of the State and Area Committees. CPIM’s state committee meeting has started in Kolkata from Thursday. It was decided at that meeting that the state secretary of CPIM was Mohammad Selim. Suryakanta Mishra stood aside. The decision was taken on the last day of a three-day state conference.

More importantly, Suryakanta Mishra, Biman Basu, Gautam Dev, Rabin Dev and Subhash Mukherjee are about to be dropped from the CPIM’s state committee. Sources said that they were dropped due to their age. The CPM has also discussed raising the maximum age limit of 72 for state committee members and 65 for area committee members. As soon as the current conference is over, a radical change can be seen in the entire structure of the CPM.

According to CPIM sources, Biman Basu has voluntarily resigned from the state committee. Gautam Dev and Rabin Dev have been left out.

According to sources, the CPM is planning to raise the age limit to 65 to be a member of the Central Committee. Alimuddin Street wants to implement this proposal of the central leadership in the state as well. It is learned that several state committee members erupted in the protest. According to most of them, new blood transfusion is necessary in the organization. Welcome new face. But if there is no balance between the young and the old, it can be detrimental to the organization.

Tags: Biman Basu, Cpim



