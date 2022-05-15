CPIM | DYFI || DYFI can hand over the steering wheel to another Bengali, speculation is rife about Himghnaraj

#Kolkata: Zero in the Lok Sabha. The CPM could not win a single seat in the assembly. The organization broke up. The CPM is moving from zero to space as the Trinamool mocks. However, DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, is going to hand over the keys of the organization to the leadership of that state. This is the news according to the organization. The DYFI All-India Conference is being held at the EZCC in Salt Lake from May 12. This is where the responsibility of leadership will be handed over tomorrow. Even before this, the reins of the organization were in the hands of a Bengali.

Abhay Mukherjee is stepping down from the post of All India Secretary of the organization due to his age. He has held this position for the last two consecutive times. In that place, there is a strong possibility that the responsibility will be handed over to the leader of the state Himaghna Raj Bhattacharya. This name is less likely to change if nothing big happens. Even if there are claimants from Jharkhand and Tripura, the state leaders think that it will not be a big obstacle. As a result, the leadership in the left youth movement of the country is in the hands of Bengal. Any youth leader of Kerala can sit in the seat of president.

Why does DYFI repeatedly want to rely on state leadership? A Kerala delegate who attended the conference said, “The soil of this state is leftist. This soil gives birth to leadership. We have got many such leaders from this state including Jyoti Basu, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.” In the words of a North Indian leader, “Voting in parliamentary politics can be good or bad. The party did well in 1972 but then when it turned around it made history. And it will be proved again in the future. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

However, the state leaders do not want to open their mouths on this issue right now. Discussions are underway on the part of the state leadership. Himaghnaraj Bhattacharya is a worthy leader. Most of the delegates want to lead him. However, it will take some time for the name to be finalized. Himaghna Raj started politics with student movement. Then in 2010 he joined the youth movement. DYFI has acted as the secretary of South 24 Parganas District Committee. He is currently a member of the editorial board of the Central Executive Committee of DYFI. Himaghna, a full-time party worker, is a member of the CPM’s South 24 Parganas district committee.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 15, 2022, 14:39 IST

Tags: Cpim, DYFI