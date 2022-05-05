CPIM Gender Equality || Protest against gender inequality! This time the ‘game will be’ inside the CPIM

#Kolkata: ‘Will play’. This was one of the tools of the ruling party in the Assembly elections. The controversy over this word has not diminished. This time that game is going to be practically inside the CPM. CPM’s student-youth organization SFI-DYFI is going to face on Friday at Ramlila Maidan in Maulali. The match was organized by DYFI on the occasion of the All India Conference of the team. Innovative tactics have been adopted by the organization to protest against gender inequality.

What will that match be like?

According to organization sources, students, youths will participate in this match, men, women as well as transgender people will also take part in this match. Former SFI leader and current leader of the Democratic LGBTQIT Association Apratim Roy will officiate the match. He said, “There will be inequality in sports. Football or cricket is known as men’s sport. But it can be played by anyone. The movie ‘Chuck de India’ was about men’s and women’s sports. There should also be gender neutrality. “

Soham Mukherjee, a member of the organization’s state committee, said: “I want to convey a message from within this game. It is a message of equality.

However, no one is taking it lightly, even if it is intended to convey a message from the match. To win the match, SFI-DYFI has started formulating tactics. The selected players of the organization are being brought together. Because there is only one way to win the match. According to a section of the informed community, “this is a different kind of protest. This is a different kind of propaganda. Football is a tool. So many people are watching this game. “

