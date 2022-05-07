CPIM Kolkata || DYFI defeated by SFI! Dapat CPIM students on the football field

#Kolkata: SFI defeated DYFI by a pair of goals. Kupokat youths in Langsht, CPIM students on the football field. Soham Roy Chowdhury has scored two goals for the students. However, their demands have been met on both sides.

A tense football match was held at Ramlila Maidan in Maulali on Friday. The match was organized on the occasion of the All India Conference of DYFI. The purpose was to protest against gender inequality. The preparation of both the parties ahead of the match was also quite good. At the beginning of the game, there was a fierce battle between the two sides. But Soham Roychowdhury of SFI scored the goal by breaking the strong defense of DYFIA. After that, DYFI went on a counter-attack but the tactics of the student organization repeatedly blunted the attack of the youth organization. Soham’s second goal shattered DYFI’s hopes of returning to the game when the youth wing failed despite repeated attempts.

Soham’s skill practically dispersed the DYFI’s defense forces. The game ends with two zero goals. “We lost to DYFI by two goals. The number of goals could have been higher. Let them practice well. Hopefully they will do well in the next match,” said SFI Kolkata district president Debanjan Dey. DYFI’s Kolkata district president Bikash Jha said, “They are losing the game. Congratulations to SFI on winning.”

Although at the end of the game both sides claimed the objective was successful. Debanjan said, “Someone is organizing a genocide in the voice of the game. On the contrary, we are trying to create a new chapter in the history of fighting for the game.” The struggle for gender equality is even stronger today on the soil of Kolkata. Men, women, representatives of the third sex are kicking off the field together – this is the first time our city has seen this historic scene. Although the students have won by two goals, the SFI-DYFI has been playing on the football field in the same mood as the fighting movement has been playing across the state. Bikash said, ‘Football has actually won. Won the language of our protest against gender inequality through football. Still have a long way to go. The fight against gender inequality will continue.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 07, 2022, 14:14 IST

