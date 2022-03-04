CPIM Kolkata || Push the state line! On the way to ‘Ekla Cholo’, the question was raised at the CPIM’s Kolkata district conference

#Kolkata: After a long period of bleeding, the team is slowly turning around. Although it started in Kharada and Shantipur assembly by-elections, it has become clearer in the municipal elections. So this time the demand to run alone, not the alliance, has arisen within the party. The same tone was heard in the throats of most of the delegates at the CPM’s Kolkata district conference which started on Thursday. The delegates who came to the conference against the state leadership also clarified their position against the alliance.

The state of the CPM’s organization began to deteriorate day by day after the political shift in the state in 2111. The CPM has formed an alliance with the Congress in the 2016 Assembly elections. But the number of seats also lags behind that of the Congress. This time the badge of the opposition party was also lost. Abdul Mannan of the Congress became the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Then the BJP started increasing its strength. They got eighteen seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. The CPM’s alliance with the Congress was finally ruined in the bargaining. However, the CPM did not field candidates for the two seats in support of the Congress. The Congress won those two seats.

But the CPM did not gain any seats in the Congress-backed constituency. In other words, they could not win a single seat. The BJP won 76 seats in the Assembly elections and became the main opposition party. Shuvendu Adhikari became the Leader of the Opposition. Meanwhile, the party has to return empty-handed even after forming a united front in alliance with the Congress and ISF for the Assembly elections. Only ISF won one seat. But after the municipal elections, the party has started to turn around again from that zero. The number of votes of the party has increased. Although far behind the ruling party, the party is ahead of the BJP and the Congress. And from this place the sound of walking alone has risen.

A delegate to the conference said, “Repeated polls have shown that we are not as sincere Congress voters in the alliance. We voted for the Congress but the Congress voters did not give their vote to us. The grassroots have benefited. Another delegate addressed the leaders and said, “If there is no alliance with the Congress, the Congress will field candidates. And the Congress voters will vote for the Congress. It does not benefit the grassroots. Many have again questioned ISF’s alliance in the Assembly elections, saying “suddenly the alliance with ISF has sent the wrong message to the people. If it had not been for this, the result could have been better. As is happening now.”

Ujjal Roy

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 04, 2022, 17:57 IST

