CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya: 41-year-old spouse dies, CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya mourns loss of ‘inspiration’

# Shiliguri: On Wednesday morning, the shadow of mourning fell on the family of leftist leader and former mayor of Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharya. Ashok Bhattacharya’s wife Ratna Bhattacharya died this morning. Ratnadevi had been ill for the past few days. He fell before Durgapuja and broke his arm, and he has been ill ever since. Gradually other complications began to appear in his body. Lung infections are also caught. As his physical condition deteriorated, he first started treatment in Siliguri. But his condition did not improve and he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He died there today.

Ashok Bhattacharya is naturally mourning the death of his wife. In the meantime, the leftist leader has reminisced about his wife on Facebook. “My 41-year-old life partner, my fighting partner, my inspiration, my courage, my work, my wife Ratna Bhattacharya, who was by my side, passed away a while ago,” he wrote on Facebook. She was not just a member of our party, she was a fighter, not my wife. She was a real good girl, a generous, flexible, able to love everyone. “(Spelling unchanged)

Writing about his wife, Ashok Babu further wrote, “As the wife of a minister or a mayor, he never had any arrogance in himself. He had a sweet relationship with many people, many politicians, many players. Many players thought of her as their aunt. His body is lying at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. I will let you know if the next decision is taken by my family and party. “(Spelling unchanged)