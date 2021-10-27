October 27, 2021

CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya: 41-year-old spouse dies, CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya mourns loss of ‘inspiration’

3 hours ago admin


# Shiliguri: On Wednesday morning, the shadow of mourning fell on the family of leftist leader and former mayor of Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharya. Ashok Bhattacharya’s wife Ratna Bhattacharya died this morning. Ratnadevi had been ill for the past few days. He fell before Durgapuja and broke his arm, and he has been ill ever since. Gradually other complications began to appear in his body. Lung infections are also caught. As his physical condition deteriorated, he first started treatment in Siliguri. But his condition did not improve and he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He died there today.

Ashok Bhattacharya is naturally mourning the death of his wife. In the meantime, the leftist leader has reminisced about his wife on Facebook. “My 41-year-old life partner, my fighting partner, my inspiration, my courage, my work, my wife Ratna Bhattacharya, who was by my side, passed away a while ago,” he wrote on Facebook. She was not just a member of our party, she was a fighter, not my wife. She was a real good girl, a generous, flexible, able to love everyone. “(Spelling unchanged)

Read more: Dilip-Sukant suddenly appeared in BSF camp! TMC has serious allegations of ‘conspiracy’

Writing about his wife, Ashok Babu further wrote, “As the wife of a minister or a mayor, he never had any arrogance in himself. He had a sweet relationship with many people, many politicians, many players. Many players thought of her as their aunt. His body is lying at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. I will let you know if the next decision is taken by my family and party. “(Spelling unchanged)



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

33 fish cost one crore! There is a lot of noise in the mouth of Digha, watch the video

30 mins ago admin

Corona awareness disappears in Muchibazar of Ultadanga, no mask on face, see photo

46 mins ago admin

BJP Mla Join Tmc: Milla Mamata-Abhishek’s green signal, BJP MLA has gone to the grassroots!

56 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

33 fish cost one crore! There is a lot of noise in the mouth of Digha, watch the video

30 mins ago admin

Corona awareness disappears in Muchibazar of Ultadanga, no mask on face, see photo

46 mins ago admin

BJP Mla Join Tmc: Milla Mamata-Abhishek’s green signal, BJP MLA has gone to the grassroots!

56 mins ago admin

Video: Bidhannagar Police raid on Saltlake Wipro More, Mask given to people without Mask | Video: Police distributing mask in Salt Lake wipro more | coronavirus-latest-news

1 hour ago admin

CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya: 41-year-old spouse dies, CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya mourns loss of ‘inspiration’

3 hours ago admin