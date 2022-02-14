February 14, 2022

CPIM: Left in second place despite green storm, BJP loses behind in polls

20 mins ago admin


Mamata magic is still in vogue in Bengal. And this is the first time that Siliguri Puranigam came into the hands of the grassroots. And the BJP, which emerged as an opposition party in the assembly, has practically been dusted off. In terms of the results of the last assembly elections, the BJP was ahead in almost all the wards of Siliguri Purnigam. Trinamool’s triumph in the remaining three Purnigams. But significantly, the BJP is gradually disappearing from the opposition. And again the left is occupying the place of the opposition.

Tags: Siliguri CPIM, TMC



