CPIM: Leftists take over Kashipur Gun & Cell Factory union after forty years

#Kolkata: About forty years later, the leftists took over the Kashipur Gun and Cell Factory. On July 15, the vote was held by the Labor Union. Out of the ten seats in that poll, the left-wing organization AIDEF won seven seats and the opposition managed to win a total of three seats. Naturally, CPM’s labor organization CITU is excited by this victory. (CPIM)

Situ leader Pratip Dasgupta said, “Since the election campaign, I could understand that the workers are in a fighting mood. They have understood that we are the leftists who are on their side. We are the ones who fight for the interests of the workers against privatisation. On the other hand, the rest of the organizations actually support the policies of the ruling party. Anti-labour. Congratulations to the struggling workers. After almost forty years we have captured this union. It is certainly a success. The leaders of the organization also stood shoulder to shoulder with the workers.”

Read more: Trinamool’s strategy in the vice-presidential election is confused, the top leadership is locked in the mouth

The left has continued to bleed in the state for a long time. CPM, the ruling party in the state for thirty-four years, had to return empty-handed in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The polling rate also dropped so much that the party sometimes dropped to the third or fourth position. Little by little the situation started to change after the assembly elections. CPM’s vote share started to increase even though there was no big success. After the assembly elections, it increased a lot in a shock in Khardah and Shantipur assembly by-elections. After that, the Left took over the BJP from the second position in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the rest of the state’s municipal elections.

Read more: Unspeakable torture of property of helpless maternal uncles, incident of Potashpur will catch the eye

CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim clashed with the ruling party in Ballyganj assembly by-election. In Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, the CPM candidate has managed to bring back a lot of votes in that centre. All in all, Alimuddin Street is very relaxed before the panchayat elections. Some of the political experts think that the successes in these small areas will give a lot of oxygen to the left.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 17, 2022, 13:29 IST

Tags: Cpim, Kolkata News