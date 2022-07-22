CPIM MP challenged CM Mamata Banerjee on her scam allegation ‘If you can’t prove it in 15 days…’, the chief minister’s ‘will I show the file?’ Vikasranjan Bhattacharya sarcastically challenged – News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: Vikasranjan Bhattacharya did not give any importance to Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee’s comments on teacher recruitment. The Trinamool leader alleged that this Rajya Sabha MP of CPIM was not allowing the appointment of teachers in the first place. Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on the stage of the Martyrs Rally. Vikas Bhattacharya responded in that context in New Delhi.

Senior CPIM leader Vikas Bhattacharya said, “There is no need to file a defamation case for words that have no integrity. Mamata Banerjee has gone mad and is making such nonsense.” On this day in New Delhi, lawyer MP Vikas Bhattacharya said, “He took a job with money, now the job is gone and the money must be returned.” According to Vikas Bhattacharya, Mamata Banerjee is afraid of what they will do for money this time. He also demanded the formation of an inquiry committee to look into the claims and comments of the Trinamool leader (Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya Vs Mamata Banerjee).

On July 1, Mamata Banerjee said at the Martyr’s Rally in Dharmatala, “Many people told me that during the CPM era, one job was sold for ten lakh, fifteen lakh rupees. There is a case in the court regarding the appointment of teachers, otherwise we also have 17 thousand posts ready.” On this day, while responding to the allegations of corruption in the recruitment of various departments of the state government, including the recruitment of teachers, the Chief Minister equally targeted the former left government including the BJP as well as the CPM.

In response, Vikas Bhattacharya formally challenged the Trinamool leader. He said, “If the Chief Minister does not prove it within 15 days, go to the mad garda.” The Trinamool leader alleged that the wives of Ganashakti journalists have been given jobs. In response, Vikas Bhattacharya said, let him reveal the mystery. During his tenure, jobs were sold for 15 lakhs and 20 lakhs. This is called Freudian law. He clearly said that the poor people who have been extorted millions of rupees know the way to recover that money (Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya Vs Mamata Banerjee).

