#Kolkata: Rahul Pal sang again. Nilabj recruiter sang. Controversial issues again. Parody again. This time, CPIM lyricist Rahul Pal composed a parody of the popular Bengali song ‘Spring has come’ targeting two ministers of the state and sang ‘Paresh To Fense Geye’.

Why this kind of song? Rahul said, “If the mother of the thief has a big throat, we will also have songs. If the accused in corruption are labeled as a symbol of honesty, then we will also make parody. It is not only the incompetents who are getting jobs. During the day, the unqualified will sit on the streets, and the deserving will get jobs. Then I will sing ‘Aha ki ananda akashe batase’.

“The minister of state has allegations of corruption against them. The CBI is investigating. One of them suddenly vanished from the train. They are still in office. Where is the image of our state going? We don’t have weapons, we have songs. And with this song we We will reach out to the common people. The people on whom they relied. They won by voting. What is the value of that trust? “

Even before this, Rahul had caught the eye by parody. During the assembly elections, the brigade called a united front and broke the tradition of the left at a rally and made a parody of the popular Bengali song ‘Tumpa Sona’. As popular as it was on the one hand, the controversy over this song was not less. Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign. But even then, they were instructed to compose songs for the campaign of several people, including CPM candidate Kanti Ganguly. He has been invited to sing in many programs of CPIM. Even after that in support of the strike. Sometimes in protest of privatization of state-owned enterprises, they have also parodied the municipal elections or the Baliganj assembly by-elections. Which have gone viral. This time he has parodied the two ministers of the state again. With which a new debate is about to take place.

