CPIM on Jagdeep Dhankhar: Allegation of ‘setting’ in Darjeeling with two chief ministers, Dhankhar was taunted by the Left!

#Kolkata: Ever since Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s name was announced for the post of Vice President, there has been a stir in state politics. Various political parties have responded to this issue. Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty responded on behalf of CPM. He said in a practically sarcastic tone, “Jagdeep Dhankhar has become BJP’s candidate for the post of Vice President, this is not a new news. Earlier, Jagdeep Dhankhar was in the middle in Darjeeling, Assam Chief Minister on the left and Shala Sarthara on the right, everyone knows what happened secretly. Understand. But. I have only one thing. Why? Who fielded so much, couldn’t he have been given a little more important position in West Bengal for BJP? Wasn’t it a little less? I don’t know whether Jagdeep Dhankhar sahib was disrespected or humiliated. Who should be brought to West Bengal as Governor? Perhaps we hope that in Darjeeling, the BJP has become grassroots, keeping the governor’s advice in front of him.”

BJP has nominated Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of the country! West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has become the ruling NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India. This was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday. In his words, “After all consideration and consultation, we have decided to announce Kisan son Jagdeep Dhankhar as the vice-presidential candidate of BJP and NDA.” Nadda said in the press conference that Jagdeep Dhankhar has established himself as the ‘people’s governor’.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parliamentary Board at its headquarters in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present in the meeting.

Since assuming office as Governor in July 2019, Jagdeep Dhankhar has often made headlines for clashing with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. In 2017, the BJP had named M Venkaiah Naidu, then cabinet minister and former BJP president and veteran MP, as its vice-presidential candidate. Naidu won the election aiming to hold the country’s second highest constitutional post. His term ends on August 10. The last date for filing nominations for the post of Vice President is July 19 and the election will be held on August 6.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 17, 2022, 12:45 IST

