Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

CPIM | Partha Chatterjee: Partha Chatterjee in a wheelchair in the park circus! Our people are blinded by the march of the left

#Kolkata: A huge amount of cash was recovered from the house of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee-Ghanishtha on Friday (Partha Chatterjee accused to SSC Scam). The amount is about 22 crores. Since then, the state-politics has started to stir. CPIM has started on that path. Every day, the leftists are putting people on the road by dressing up as Partha Chatterjee. On this day, a person dressed as Parth Chatterjee was brought from Park Circus in a wheelchair while sitting in a procession. Many people are shocked by what they see.

CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim said, “The recovered money is just the tip of the iceberg. This amount of money is being found even after thousands of money have been smuggled in and out of the country. This money is actually loot money. Money taken from helpless job seekers including tolabaji. It is everywhere. Submitting.”

In the state of CPIM, the editor also mentions that the Chief Minister of the state is listening to the story of Taka Biloba And the Prime Minister is spreading the message of cashless economy. On the other hand, the mountain of evidence recovered from the minister’s close friend’s house shows the corruption of the ruling party. CPIM is taking to the streets every day to protest this incident. Even today, it was not the other way around.

Talking about Partha Chatterjee today, Mohammed Salim said, “Partha has changed the old note.” The city of Calcutta was not cruel to it earlier. Don’t stand by the grassroots. The city of Calcutta was not cruel to it earlier. Don’t stand by the grassroots. Those who have committed corruption. He will take one lakh from everyone and give everyone one lakh. In the assembly, the government is against the scumbags and cheaters. We are on the road.”

