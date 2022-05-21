#Kolkata: At different times the equation between the left parties has changed in state politics. In many cases, the distance between the Left parties has widened due to the electoral compromise with the Congress in the Assembly. Parties outside the Left Front also fired at Alimuddin Street for a while after the Forward Bloc, a partner of the Front.

The percentage of votes in the assembly has practically gone down. Then a lot of water flowed through the Ganges. After the assembly polls, there was no alliance with the Congress in the Shantipur and Kharadha by-elections but the vote has increased in the red camp. Although some sections of the political circles interpreted it as a coincidence, the CPM’s vote increased due to the lack of agreement with the Congress in the subsequent results of the Kolkata municipal, state municipal elections and finally the Baliganj assembly by-elections. After that the left leadership sat motionless. The demand for strengthening left unity instead of Congress came from the CPM conferences. Although the CPM is no longer formally seen in a joint program with the Congress, the Left parties are increasingly interested in working together.

On Wednesday, 15 leftist parties decided to sit together and work together. It is true that a number of movements including meetings and processions will be organized across the state from May 25-31 to protest against the price hike and demand for employment. There will also be a central program in Kolkata. The top leadership of 15 teams will participate in the three-hour sit-in program. Leaders of CPIM, CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, RCPI, BBC, CPIML, MFB, Workers Party, Bolshevik Party, CRLI, CPB, PDS, RJD, NCP and JDU met at a meeting on Wednesday and took this decision.

Biman Basu said, “Concerns have been raised about the current uncontrolled price rise and Benazir’s unemployment situation. Commodity prices are rising. Unprecedented burdens are being placed on the shoulders of the people. Hunger is on the rise. Suicides are on the rise due to poverty. Prices of edible oil rose by 23 per cent, cereals by 6 per cent and wheat by more than 14 per cent.

The Chief Minister has announced the formation of a tax force to curb inflation in the state. They are supposed to monitor the market. Has he been working? Like the central government, the state government is raising money by levying taxes on petroleum products. Which is causing inflation. According to the tradition of the movement in the state, 15 leftist and allied parties have jointly adopted the program of the movement. It has been decided to hold a meeting of the Left parties and allied parties in the districts by May 21.

Despite the movement against the rise in commodity prices, this program will continue in the coming days, according to Front sources. According to a section of the political circles, a new equation is going to emerge in the state politics in the coming days.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 21, 2022, 11:20 IST

