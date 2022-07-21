CPIM Protest on GST || In the name of GST, the prices of goods are increasing at a stormy pace, left on the streets in protest

#Kolkata: Poor people are the worst affected by GST on essentials, claims the Left. In protest, they took to the streets on July 20. On this day, two processions were taken out by the Kolkata District Left Front. Leaders, workers and supporters of the Left Front Sharik Party participated in these two processions from Gariahat to Park Circus and from Shyambazar to Rajabazar.

Leftist protest marches against Modi government are conspiring to kill the poor, marginalized and middle class people by increasing the prices of daily necessities in the name of GST. On this day, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Independent India abandoned the policy of imposing tax on food items of the colonial British government. In the last 75 years, no tax was imposed on food items like rice, flour, pulses, curd, cheese, meat, fish, jaggery. This is what the Modi government ‘gifted’ to the people of India on its 75th year of independence.”

Read more: Shocking! Dead bodies of mother and 2 children were floating in pond water, Chanchalya in South Dinajpur

In one blow, the Center has increased GST on many essential items. Due to this, rice, dal, flour, curd, cheese, fish, meat and other essential items have become very expensive. In protest against that, the Left Front held a double march in the city of Kolkata on Wednesday. A procession led by CPIM state secretary Mohammad Selim started from Shyambazar Panchmatha intersection and ended at Rajabazar. The second was led by CPIM Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty from Gariahat Mor to Park Circus Seven Points.

Read more: At night, the movement of gangsters increases, the school has become a forest of weeds, the number of students is ‘zero’.

At the end of the day’s procession, a small road meeting was held. While presenting a speech there, CPIM State Secretary Mohammad Saleem complained, “Both central and state governments are trying to find profit due to the increase in GST. However, the common working middle class is struggling to run the family. And the government is engrossed in protecting the interests of the capitalists. The Leftists have protested this before. Fought. Will continue to fight.”

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 21, 2022, 20:48 IST

Tags: Cpim, GST