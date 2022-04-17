CPIM Rally in Ballygunge: ‘Even if we lose the vote, there is a moral victory’

#Kolkata: The results of the Baliganj assembly by-election were released on Saturday. There, CPIM candidate Saira Shah Halim lost to Trinamool’s Babul Supriya by nearly 20,000 votes. CPIM has decided to hold a procession from Baliganj outpost to Ripon Street at 6.30 pm on Sunday. The party has said that the procession will be held to congratulate the voters. (CPIM Rally in Ballygunge)

Why this initiative? According to party sources, the leadership is seeing a moral victory even in this rate. Part of the leadership said, ‘CPIM got only five hundred votes in the 2021 assembly elections. In the by-elections it has increased to 30 percent. Even though the party’s recent vote share in the Kolkata municipality was very low, it did not only increase the vote share, but the ruling party has become the number one party in the 64th and 65th constituencies, leaving the Trinamool behind. Programs have been taken to congratulate the people who have supported.

The left called for the procession on Sunday.

According to a section of the political establishment, in the bloodbath of the CPI (M) that started in 2011, the party lagged behind the BJP and in many cases the Congress. In the last Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections not a single seat was won. The party became virtually irrelevant politically. Since then, the team has been trying to turn around. After the assembly elections, the Left did not win the by-elections in Kharadaha and Shantipur, leaving the BJP behind. Then in the rest of the municipal elections including Kolkata. CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim has also fought well in the Baliganj assembly elections. Alimuddin Street is encouraged to return a large portion of the votes that went to the BJP from the CPM.

Reacting to the results, CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim said, “I would like to thank all the people, activists and supporters of the state, especially in Asansol and Baliganj. Despite the fact that people took part in the elections, we had some weaknesses. There were conferences. After all that, the workers worked on election day. The way a section of the media worked is commendable. The rate is not so low in elections or by-elections. That means there is a frustration among the people. Everything changes. But the culture, the situation does not change so fast. We have to go back to the route. I will bring back the confidence of the people. “

Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya said, “We can see the CPIM is working hard but their organization is active enough to get their lost land back. We can’t take our organization there. Of course we have to think.”

