#Kolkata: Members of the Government Employees’ Union on the streets of Kolkata. Co-ordination committee in overnight movement on Rani Rasmoni Road to realize the demand. The program begins on Friday and ends after a rally on Saturday afternoon. This organization of state government workers has been agitating for five-point demands.

What is that claim?

On behalf of the organization, the outstanding 31 percent costly allowance has to be paid immediately. All vacancies within the administration must be filled. Employees employed on a contract basis are required to pay equal pay for equal work subject to regularization and to be given the same benefits as regular employees. Vindictive transfers and physical and mental abuse must be stopped. Democracy should not deprive trade union rights, including the right to strike. The politics of multidimensional division, including communal divisions, must be stopped. Devanjan Dey, president of the SFIA’s Kolkata district committee, and Sujan Chakraborty, a member of the CPM’s central committee, spoke in support of the meeting on Saturday.

Debanjan said, “A minister of state got off the train in Kochbihar for fear of CBI. The next day he was seen at Bagdogra airport. From there he flew. All this money is my tax money. Money. And they are not getting the money they deserve. One thing the government should know is that one day the whole government will have to flee. “

Sujan Chakraborty said, “Expensive allowance is the right of government employees. The government is refusing to pay it. Why? The government says there is no money. So there is money for sports, fairs, helicopters? The fifth pay commission was formed. The Trinamool government, after much hesitation, created a sixth pay commission, which is totally vain. The leaders of the organization said that the movement will continue until the demand is realized.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 22, 2022, 09:55 IST

Tags: Cpim