CPIM: The third wave of Corona has arrived, CPIM has made a big decision!

#Kolkata: The CPIM started the district committee conferences after concluding the area committee. Conferences have ended in several districts. However, several district conferences are still pending. In particular, districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata were scheduled to convene this month. However, the transmission of the third wave of corona is already increasing rapidly. The state has also imposed a number of restrictions to prevent infection. In such a situation, Alimuddin Street has decided to postpone the party conferences.

The team has also discussed with experts to decide on this issue. According to party sources, the state conference will be postponed along with the district. The CPM’s party congress is scheduled to be held in Kannur, Kerala in April. However, the team is keeping an eye on the situation. Because the party congress is held only after the low level conferences are over. Despite the decision to postpone the district and state committee meetings there, it is still not possible for the leadership to predict when it will be held. The party’s central committee is scheduled to meet in Hyderabad on January 8-9 to take a decision on the issue. According to party sources, the issue is being discussed there.

Alimuddin Street also caused a stir in the party program in the Kovid situation. Meetings were also held in a virtual manner. After a short break in the middle, the team is moving towards meeting again in that manner to increase the transmission. Meanwhile, several leaders of the party have been attacked by Corona. CPM politburo member Mohammad Selim and state committee member and SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya Corona have been attacked and are in home isolation.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty questioned why the vote was taking place in this situation even though the conference was delayed. “The election commission is voting as the ruling party has said. We have expressed our objections to the commission. People will not take it well if there is a vote this time,” he said.