CPIM: There is no talk of BJP-Trinamool collusion, Bengal CPIM is angry with the draft of party Congress!

#Kolkata: Politically, the CPIM puts the grassroots in the same bond with the BJP. Alimuddin also uses parallel tactics against the two parties in the case of opposition. Central agencies like the CBI take relatively ‘loose’ steps against the grassroots. Banga CPM has been making that allegation again and again. But the party’s draft report for the Congress party has virtually the opposite tone. And this has angered the CPM leadership of the state.

What is in the draft report?

The draft report of the 23rd party congress of the party was released on 4 February by the central committee of the party. On page 72 of the report, the political situation in Kerala is described as ‘the BJP is attacking the party leaders and activists’ supporters. At the same time, conspiracies are being hatched against the LDF government in the state. There is also the support of the Congress in this work. Note that Kerala Congress is the political opponent of CPM. On the other hand, on pages 64 and 75, no word was uttered on the issue of the state with the grassroots collusion with the BJP. However, the state leaders always make statements about the grassroots collusion with the BJP. At the same time, the CPM had reached an electoral pact with the Congress in the last assembly elections in the state to fight against the two parties.

Again, fingers have been pointed at the CBI for embarrassing the state governments run by the opposition. The list includes Kerala as well as the state. However, the party’s state leadership has repeatedly questioned the role of the CBI in taking action against the ruling party on a number of issues, including Sarada Narad. In the words of a member of the party’s central committee, “the people will be confused if the statement of the state leadership is not reflected in the draft report. The credibility of the party’s policy position will be questioned.”

The party has the opportunity to seek amendments to the draft report before the Congress. And the Bengal CPM wants to use this opportunity. The report will be translated into Bengali and distributed in a few days. After that, amendments will be sought on these issues, party sources said.

