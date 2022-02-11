CPIM Viral Parody Song || After ‘Kamala’ in Islampur, ‘O Antava’ in Ashoknagar, leftists are floating in trend

#Kolkata: After ‘Kamala’, this time ‘Pushpa’. The leftists started promoting the popular song of Pushpa movie by making it a parody. The brigade started from ‘Tumpa’. Maintaining that continuity, the propaganda came to ‘Kamala’ in Islampur. But Ashoknagar went one step further than the Islampur campaign. They have made a parody of the popular movie Pushpar’s song ‘O Antava’.

In the Islampur municipal election campaign, CPM supporters have made a parody of ‘Thamkia Thamkia dancing in orange’. Discussions started across Islampur as soon as the song was released on Thursday. This time, the song of Pushpa movie has also gone viral in Ashoknagar. This campaign is being run by the party in support of the Left Front candidates in the election. The video of the song will be promoted on social media. At the same time, the team has planned to play the audio of the song in different places. Part of the party leadership thinks that such propaganda will get a good response. Young people can easily take their own words.

Akash Kar, secretary of the North 24 Parganas district of the CPM’s student wing SFI and the initiator of the event, said, “We are not leaving any stone unturned in the campaign. I am talking about the failure of the municipality as well as this parody. This is the theme song of Ashoknagar municipality. It was made by the members of our organization. We did not take any help from outside. “

However, the ruling party, the Trinamool, is reluctant to give much importance to the CPM’s campaign. The parody of the song ‘Tumpa Sona’ during the brigade’s campaign in the Assembly elections caused a lot of controversy in the state politics. Opposition political parties, including several Left Front allies, even within the CPM, have questioned the use of the song. However, many welcomed the song, saying that the arrival of a new culture did not mean that it was bad. However, part of the business community has also admitted that it is very difficult to break the myth of disciplined CPM’s mass music and insert such parody.

Parody has also been used in a number of post-brigade election campaigns. After ‘Tumpa Sona’, parody of ‘Tuni’s mother’ and ‘Uri Uri Baba’, propaganda has been launched for the Left. Rahul and Riya Nilabjra have also made parody in Kanti Ganguly’s campaign. Later, they also sang in several movement programs. At the same time, members of student organizations of several other districts of the state have walked on that road.

However, the leftists had to digest the sarcasm of the critics about this song as they did not get a single seat in the assembly elections. However, instead of standing in that place, the CPM is relying on ‘Kamala’ in the campaign of Islampur municipality to use parody as a tool to fight. In the same way, in Ashoknagar, there is a confidence group on ‘Pushpa’.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: February 11, 2022, 16:27 IST

