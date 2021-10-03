October 3, 2021

CPM, BJP lagging behind in first round of 100 parole, Mamata far ahead from the beginning – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: As expected, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead of the first round in Bhabanipur All in all, the 21st round is to be counted, but from the first round, Mamata Banerjee started well ahead of the two main opponents.

According to the Election Commission, Trinamool candidate Mamata Banerjee got 360 votes after the first round of counting in Bhabanipur. BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 61 votes CPM candidate Sreejib Biswas did not get even 100 votes in the first round He got only 75 votes

Read more: Before the counting of votes in Bhabanipur, the BJP candidate gave a letter to the Chief Justice and the Governor. Why?

As soon as the Chief Minister moved forward in Bhabanipur, the Trinamool supporters started showing excitement Trinamool supporters have started playing Abir outside the counting center of Shakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur and outside Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat.

Not only in Bhabanipur, but also in Samsherganj and Jangipur, the two grassroots candidates are far ahead after the first two rounds.

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



