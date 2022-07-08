CPM on Veteran Left leader and West Bengals ex Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on his birthday | ‘Most prominent left leader’ Jyoti Basu’s birthday, CPIM’s ‘big’ work starts from today! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Today, July 8, is the 109th birthday of the late former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. His party CPM has taken various programs across the country to celebrate this birthday. In addition, several organizations are taking initiative (Jyoti Basu Birth Anniversary) to celebrate the birthday of this proverbial leftist leader.

His equivalent leader is still rare in the country’s left politics. On Friday, the party paid homage to the legendary leader Jyoti Basu on his 109th birthday. CPI (M) commemorates Comrade Jyoti Basu on his birth anniversary. The party wrote on Twitter paying homage to the late leader, “Jyoti Basu was a great leader of the CPI (M), the Left movement and India. Seventy years of life and political activities have marked him as the most prominent Left leader in the country.”

CPI (M) Remembers Comrade Jyoti Basu on His Birth Anniversary Com. Jyoti Basu was a great leader of the CPI (M), the Left movement and India. Seventy years of public life and political activity marked him out as the most distinguished Left leader of the country. pic.twitter.com/q91e72bifk– CPI (M) (pcpimspeak) July 8, 2022

According to Alimuddin Street sources, the construction work of the research center named after him will start on his birthday. The name of the center will be ‘Jyoti Basu Kendra’ (Jyoti Basu Birth Anniversary). An organization called ‘Jyoti Basu Center for Social Studies and Research’ will set up the research center in memory of the former chief minister. The center will have an exhibition room for the materials used by the late Chief Minister, as well as a collection of documents on communist and leftist politics at the international, national and state levels. Which will remain open for political science researchers to work on.

Not only that, even 12 years after his death, India is uniting Bangladesh with the late former CPM leader (Jyoti Basu Birth Anniversary). On the occasion of Jyoti Basu’s birthday, an exchange ceremony has been organized as a respectable international medium of Bangla Worldwide. Hon’ble Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Dr. will speak at the discussion titled ‘Jyoti Basu and Bangladesh’. Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh MP Rashed Khan Menon and renowned Bangladeshi journalist Abed Khan.

Jyoti Basu, the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 24 consecutive years, had a pulse in Bangladesh. The library is now at the ancestral home of Jyoti Basu at Chowdhury Para in Bardi village of Sonar Gaon upazila of Narayanganj district of Bangladesh. During the war of liberation, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal (Ex Chief Minister Jyoti Basu) encouraged the freedom fighters by sitting in meetings with them more than once. Communist leader Jyoti Basu flew to Bangladesh three times during his tenure as Chief Minister (198, 1996 and 1999). Jyoti Basu has strengthened India-Bangladesh ties by signing the Ganges water sharing and three-bigha corridor agreement.