CPM Strategy: CPM’s female brigade taking to the streets, keeping leadership secret

Kolkata: The CPM is changing its strategy to increase the momentum of the movement. This is what some of the political experts think after looking at the programs of the mass organizations of the party in the last few months. According to them, the militant movement gained a lot of momentum due to the sudden activities. If the administration is not given a chance to be ready, there is a lot to be done in the Cold War. They see the possibility of something similar in the protest program of the Democratic Women’s Association on Wednesday. On the same day, the organization has called for a protest program at Jadavpur Eight-B and Antali intersection with several demands including price hike, violence against women, corruption in recruitment. How will that protest? With that, the leadership has locked its mouth.

A leader of the state committee of the organization, who did not want to be named, said, “Nothing can be said in advance. Tactics will be created just a short time ago. Considering the situation, the form of protest will be right. Kaninika Ghosh Bose, the leader of the organization, said, “The price of things is rising every day. The Ujjwala project has been launched by shouting about cooking gas, while the price of gas is rising so much that poor people can no longer use gas. , Pulses, potatoes, oil, everything, while the Center-State is resorting to repression in protest, religion is being used to divert people’s protests, and the ruling party at the Center is doing whatever it pleases to suppress free thought, arresting, prosecuting. ”

He further said, “Violence and torture against girls is increasing day by day in our country including the state. Hathras or Hanskhali, affected girls. This injustice cannot continue. We are with the victims without seeing the political color. Boys and girls are all victims of hill proof corruption in state recruitment. Burnt in the sun, soaked in water, there is a large part on the dharna stage. Leaving the ignorant child, the mother is also in this movement. We are fighting against this ubiquitous anarchy. In an inch-by-inch fight we want to warn the ruler. So this protest, this demonstration. This fight will continue, it will continue keeping an eye on the ruler. “

