Crack about 6 years! Special treatment for couples to make love – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The 6-year-old relationship broke down. Trust in each other has sunk to the bottom. Both are established in their respective fields. Big salary. There is no lack of money. The path of Ayon and Bella pair (name changed) started 7 years ago. Ayon MTech, in government service. Bella is an IT engineer. Sulakure to Salt Lake Information. Formally tied the knot. However, the relationship is 3 months. Rhythm falls before the beginning of conjugal life. Crack about from some misunderstanding.

Bella returns home without her family. Then all is quiet. After about 7.5 years, Bella filed a case against Ayon under the Domestic Law. Ayon did not return some essential items including wedding gold. Ayon feared arrest. Chhoten in the Kolkata High Court. Justice Kaushik Chand filed a case in the bench seeking dismissal of the FIR In that case, the judge summoned Ayon and Bella to his chambers.

Justice Chanda Chamber in Room 201 of the new building of the High Court. The judge wanted to know the opinion of the two there. The judge said the reason for the call was to try to reconcile you.

The judge asked, “Ayon Babu, why didn’t you return the gold ornaments? Give it to him.” Ion’s answer. “Judge, the whole thing is not true.” The judge countered, “Don’t try to be together again. You’re educated, tasteful, self-employed. Ayon and Bella, I can try a little if you want.”

At this point, Ayon sat down and said to Justice Chand, “I want Bella to come back. When she comes back, we can start a family again.” Bella smiled shyly at the judge’s initiative and sat down with his consent.

Justice Chanda told his chamber junior to find a good place to live in order to succeed in trying to reunite the two. At the moment it is collected. The judge himself arranged the booking of a house adjacent to Newtown Eco Park. Following the advice of Justice Kaushik Chand, Ayon-Bella will spend 2 nights in Eco Park for the time being. The two of them will rent a house for 10,000 rupees every day. Ayon agreed to pay 20,000 rupees for rent and other expenses.

If all goes well, Ayon-Bella will go to Eco Park on Saturday. Once the relationship between the two is over, there will be no need for a case. Justice Kaushik Chand has taken the initiative to mend a 6-year-old relationship. The blessings of the court showered on the whole of Pak Ayon-Bela.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: July 08, 2022, 18:57 IST

Tags: Kolkata High court