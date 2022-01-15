Crime: 1 caught in STF net by state police for bringing Bangladeshis and forging documents

Kolkata: One of the arrests was made by the STF of the state police on the charge of bringing Bangladeshis to India and giving them fake documents. Allegedly, the arrested Bangladeshi had been living in Barasat for two years. The victim’s name is Mohammad Rezaul Karim. According to STF sources in the state police, Rezaul used to bring Bangladeshis to the country and send them to various places in South Africa including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. According to STF sources, Rezaul was arrested from Barasat. Detectives are investigating whether there is any other connection with Rezaul.

According to police sources, Bangladeshi Rezaul spent most of his time in different places including Mumbai. Sometimes he used to come to Barasat. How many people has Rezaul brought to this country in the name of giving jobs like this? What kind of work? Is there a big gang behind this? What are the links? Detectives are investigating. What is the connection between bringing this country from Bangladesh and sending it to South India? He is thinking of all the issues investigators. According to STF sources of the state police, the suspect is undergoing marathon interrogation. Rezaul, who was taken into STF custody, is being interrogated to find out who else is behind it.

Rezaul established bases in different places outside the state? How to create fake documents? How many people have been brought to this country from Bangladesh by Rezaul? These questions are being asked by the STF detectives of the state police. Is there any kind of link associated with Nipat’s calm looking Rezaul? Detectives think that someone else is involved with that Bangladeshi Rezaul. Because Rezaul was responsible for making fake documents and getting jobs in this country. But why was it sent to South India? How were they brought from Bangladesh? What kind of work was given? These questions have come up in the preliminary investigation

At the same time, the locks and calm look on Rezaul’s face are making the detectives think. State Police STF detectives speculate that there may be some links. Did Rezaul have a plan to spread militancy or create fake documents? State Police STF detectives are looking into all aspects.