Crompton introduces first ever Design Challenge with Startup India to encourage innovation

Paving the way for cutting-edge innovation, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has announced the launch of it’s first-ever Startup India Design Challenge. In collaboration with Start-Up India, India’s largest online entrepreneurship platform, this competition is curated for budding startups and entrepreneurs to identify innovative technologies and business ideas that will transform the future of the consumer electrical industry and improve the quality of the consumer’s life.

The top 4 finalists of the competition will get the opportunity to co-create/co-innovate/engage with Crompton and build a tailor-made innovation that will advance their growth and accelerate their business to a new level potentially becoming a technology partner, mentor, or supplier to Crompton. Moreover, an additional cash grant of Rs. 12 lacs in total will also be offered to the finalists, thereby boosting their credibility and business flow in one of the largest consumer durables brands of the nation.

Selected entrants / Shortlisted top 4 innovators will get the chance to leverage Crompton’s engineering strengths, cultivate ingenious solutions with Crompton during the prototype development, access to the company’s advanced technology and research facilities, industrialized mentoring, and support in customer discovery and product validation.

The Design Challenge is Crompton’s foremost challenge inviting Technologists, Inventors, and Startups from the field of home appliances to showcase their innovation and demonstrate their differentiated solutions in the areas of 1) Energy Efficient Motor Technology Products 2) Kitchen Products3) Instant Heating & Cooling 4) Thermal Material 5) Green Packaging Material 6) Personal Productivity and 7) Health Benefit Light.

The program will take place over a period of 3 phases for which registrations have already commenced and will close by 20th March, 2022. A total of up to 25 innovators will earn the opportunity to pitch their product and business idea to the Crompton leadership/executive team. Ultimately, the top 4 will emerge as winners in April 2022 and build a business collaboration with Crompton.

Speaking about the company’s latest initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President – Innovations, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. added, “The future is coming, and sooner than you think. Technology is rapidly improving, offering new innovations and revolutionary projects every year. Through this initiative, Crompton is keen to support and encourage the start-up and entrepreneurial movement in India. While the start-up ecosystem in the country is currently at the threshold of an upcoming revolution, it is time to take a stand to collaborate with Make-In-India businesses and empower young minds to create substantial innovations. With the launch of our Design Challenge, a one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Crompton intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging technology in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Innovation.”

A key driver of meaningful consumer innovation, Crompton has consistently grown to create value-added solutions with a sustainable competitive advantage. With the development of its largest R&D center called the Crompton Experience & Innovation Centre, Crompton has taken a step further in innovation to create a mark in emerging technologies and partner with promising startups and entrepreneurs who are poised to lead the future of innovation.

To know more details and register for the Startup India Design Challenge, visit the official website

https://www.startupindia.gov.in/content/sih/en/ams-application/challenge.html?applicationId=61a72042e4b0cb4c4c12f532

About Crompton: With a brand legacy of 75+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power – one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9-Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

