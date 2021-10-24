Crompton introduces its new Star Lord 3 in 1 Recessed Panels that brings a magical transformation to your space and elevates your mood

India’s legacy brand with over 75 years of experience in diversified lighting solutions, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has unveiled its new innovation – Star Lord 3-in-1 Recessed Panel. After the successful launch of its flagship product ‘Star Lord’ ceiling lights that deliver maximum brightness and style last year, the brand is now taking its innovation up a notch with its new Star Lord 3-in-1 Recessed Panel. Creating 3 different shades of white light in a single product, this latest creation will provide a multi – lighting ambience throughout the day depending on your mood and time thereby reimagining your home with the best of lighting.

Ceiling lights today not only effortlessly enhance the look of your room décor / the aesthetics of your home, but also helps uplift and elevate the mood. It not just creates the right mood, but adds the functionality that you need for performing essential tasks while inspiring productivity. As we continue spending more time at home where our rooms are now used for multiple purposes, lighting can convert the same rooms from a WFH set-up to a relaxed and calm one with its flexibility like color, control and connectedness.

Keeping in mind the importance of what lighting can do to our home as well as our mood, Crompton’s latest Star Lord 3 in 1 Recessed Panel range is an innovation and a one stop solution that will magically transform the feel of your room, creating a captivating setup to get the right mood going. The rich range of features include:

· 3-in-1 interchangeable colors with higher lumens: Produces 3 different hues of white – Cool White (6500K), Warm White (3000K) & Natural White (4000K) to create the ideal setting of a warm and relaxed atmosphere that goes in line with your mood for the day

· Superior lumen efficiency: Super-efficient 100 lumen/watt LEDs that ensures you get brighter light with lower energy consumption

· Superior aesthetics: Features a modern & contemporary design with an Ultra Slim Rim (10mm thickness) in shapes of both round and square that looks good even when turned off. It results in a sleeker design which merges well with the false ceiling ensuring a more stylish décor that combines the perfect design and illumination to enhance /transform your space.

· Integrated driver for better fitment – Removes the hassles of fitment making it easier to install and replace the product

· Warranty – 2 years

The price range, cut-out and wattage (W) for Star Lord 3 in 1 Recessed Panel includes Rs. 650 for 4 inches with 5W; Rs. 850 for 5 inches with 10W and Rs. 1050 for 6 inches with 15W. Available PAN India as well as on leading ecommerce platforms, this new innovation is all set to present the perfect lighting for the varied moments of your day.

Commenting on its latest offering, Vishal Kaul – Vice President – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “As we spend more quality time at home, lighting goes beyond functional to benefit the psychological and emotional character of the home. Crompton has always provided a range of lighting solutions that cater to your every need, by driving innovation as the backbone across all its products. As our lifestyles evolve with the changing times so have Crompton’s Ceiling Lights that have been designed to help you improve your spaces with the best lighting experience. We understand the benefit of a good lighting that can magically convert your space as well as elevate your mood.”

“Our latest launch of the Star Lord 3 in 1 Recessed Panel leverages this very insight of creating a pleasant experience at home with its interchangeable colors. One light doing the work of 3 different lights, it instantly changes the mood of the room, transforming your space to express the desired ambience – be it work or play.” he added.

Today, Crompton’s lighting design solutions create a meaningful difference in the dynamically changing lives of the consumer. A trusted brand with an aim to illuminate every consumer’s home, Crompton provides a range of offerings in the LED category like lamps, battens, a wide variety of panels as well as downlighters. From a portfolio that includes aesthetically superior product design to different possibilities of colors, ease of fitment and best-in-class performance, Crompton Ceiling Lights will help you re-imagine your spaces and transform your home every time with just a flick of a switch.

About Crompton: With a brand legacy of 75+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power – one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9-Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.