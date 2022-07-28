Crores of money recovered from Arpita Mukherjees Belgharia flat washroom – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: According to ED sources, money was recovered not only from the wardrobe, but also from the toilet of the flat. That money was kept in bags and plastic packets. At the same time, it is known that the gold recovered from that flat is more than jewelry.

‘Money game’ is going on in Kolkata from Friday night! ED officials recovered 21 crores by searching a residence in Talliganj! That’s the beginning! Since then, the money has been recovered! Like a game of opinion! ED is discovering a mountain of money one after another by searching Arpita’s house!

27.9 million rupees were recovered from Arpita’s Belgharia flat. This is not the end, gold worth 4.31 lakhs was recovered. ED broke the lock of the flat in Belgharia on Wednesday afternoon. You can count the recovered money for 19 hours. The search operation started from noon on Wednesday till 4 am on Thursday. According to ED sources, this huge amount of money was carefully kept in a bundle of 2000 and 500 notes. Some bundles had 50 lakhs of 200 notes. The remaining bundle was worth 20 lakhs. Each note was of 200. 3 bars of 1 kg of gold, 6 bangles weighing 500 grams have been found in the gold of 4.31 lakhs! Various other gold ornaments were found, a gold pen-o was recovered. In all, the property is about 32 crores.

Also read: List is being prepared, ED will call district leaders close to Perth! Trembling at the grassroots

Talliganj and Belgharia two flats 50 million taka! Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are now the only thing in Bengal. And the mountains of crores of rupees recovered from multiple addresses of Arpita. As well as unbridled property coming forward daily. In this situation, ED sources came up with explosive information one after another. According to sources, Arpita has admitted during prolonged interrogation that the money being recovered from her house is Partha Chatterjee’s money. That money was left in Arpita’s flat by Parthar ‘people’!

Also Read: Big Announcement. New rules on e-tender Nabanna! New claims to prevent corruption?

Not only that, Arpita said in the cross-examination that Partha Chatterjee himself used to come to her house sometimes. However, Arpita said that she was not allowed to enter the room where the money is kept. Arpita Mukherjee also said, I didn’t know there was so much money in the flat. According to ED sources, although Arpita was not cooperating in the beginning, now she is cooperating a lot with the investigation.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 28, 2022, 14:11 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee