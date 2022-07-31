Crores Seized from His Employer’s Home, But Arpita Mukherjee’s Driver Remains Unpaid || So much money! However, the driver did not get paid, Arpita’s news of Tajjab driver Pranab – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Pranab Bhattacharya reached his workplace in Diamond City South at 11:30 on July 22 as usual. Around 10 officers of the Enforcement Directorate searched Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s house on the same day. This was the first expedition Pranab is Arpita’s driver He did not get his salary till the day of incident i.e. 22nd

Pranab has been working as Arpita’s driver for about seven months. Pranab said, “I got a call from Sir (Partha Chatterjee)’s office. The person on the other end of the phone says sir will talk to me. Then Partha Chatterjee sir asked me to join Diamond City South the next day. For me, it was a great opportunity. I joined the service.” Partha also said that Arpita often went to Partha Chatterjee’s house after work. And used to go to three parlors He said that he used to leave the car at Partha Chattopadhyay’s house and return

Pranab Bhattacharya describes Arpita as an introvert He didn’t talk much. According to Pranab, a Mercedes Benz and another Honda City were parked at Arpita’s residence, but she never handed over the keys of those cars to him. Pranab was also surprised to see so much money But he himself did not get salary

ED’s first operation was on July 22. ED officials also seized Rs 56 lakh in foreign currency and Rs 76 lakh in gold jewelery from Arpita’s flat at Diamond City Residence in Talliganj, besides Rs 21.9 crore in cash. Parth and Arpita were arrested on 23rd. Five days after the incident, the ED raided two flats in Arpita’s name in Belgharia high-rise ‘Club Town Heights’. Although nothing special was recovered from the 2nd flat of residential block 2, the ED officials entered the 8th flat of the 5th block.

Like the Tollygunge flat, the ED recovered ‘mountains of money’ from this flat as well. A total of Rs 27.90 crore in cash and Rs. 4 crore 31 lakh in gold were recovered from the bedroom and toilet of the flat at Belgharia 8. Among the recovered gold were butt, rakmari har, six kankans (bangle), ghari-kalam. ED recovered Rs 50.36 crore in cash and Rs. 5 crore 7 lakh in gold jewelery from Arpita’s Taliganj and Belgharia flats. In other words, a total of 55 crore 43 lakh rupees worth of property was recovered.

