Crowds flock to the bird market on Galliff Street! The market was closed by the police at ten o’clock – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Shampukur police and traffic officials closed the market at Shyambazar due to overcrowding at the Galyf Street bird market. Members of the bird market business association were also present. Corona has become increasingly horrible. But people are not aware of that. The market for birds at Galliff Street in North Kolkata was practically crowded on Sunday. There was no social distance. The Shampukur police station and traffic officials closed the bird market after being forced to do so.

It was nine o’clock in the morning. The market is throbbing with crowds. Some are busy buying Badri, some are busy buying Tia. Repeated announcements by the police, miking. Even though four hundred people were asked to leave, a few thousand people were entering. Finally, seeing the situation as strange, the police decided to close the bird market. The members of the business association also agreed.

But who cares. Like that, still selling. Many did not even use masks. The mask hangs on the chin. That’s why, despite the instructions of the police, it was half past eleven in the afternoon, but the crowd did not come. Finally, the operation started on behalf of Shampukur police station and traffic. Bird sellers were threatened by police officers. The members of the business association were also present. Eventually, the sellers started collecting pattari after receiving threats from the police. The size of the buyer’s tide is also slowly getting lighter. At the urging of the police, some of them ran away with the cage, others picked up the trees and ran away.

Traffic Sergeant Kuntal Debnath said, “Due to overcrowding at the bird market on Galliff Street, 7-8 entrances to the market have been closed with guard rails on both sides. Arrangements have also been made to prevent more than 300 people from entering at once. “Bird markets are closed after 10 am for corona situation. However, those who are still not listening are being picked up and appropriate action will be taken later,” he said.

Arpita Hazra