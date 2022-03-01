CS met Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhawan on Tuesday | ‘Raat Dutoy’ session issue! Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Clashes between the state government and the governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) continue. Complications have also been created about the time of the last assembly session. However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to accept the fact that the state government and the Trinamool were referring to the incident as wrong. Harikrishna Dwivedi, the Chief Secretary of the state, arrived at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to meet the Governor (Secretary Chief Secretary Meet) to clear up the confusion created during the assembly session.

This morning, the Governor himself tweeted that the Chief Secretary had come to meet the Governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) at Raj Bhavan. The Chief Secretary arrived at the Raj Bhavan at 10 am to meet him. The governor was informed of the decision of the session on March 6 at 2 pm.

WB Guv Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi seeks to call on the Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today at 10 AM in connection with the issues of summoning of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly at 2PM on March 07 in pursuance to February 28 cabinet decision. pic.twitter.com/u9ggEaM2AT – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, in a tweet a few days ago, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned that the assembly session is being called at 2 pm. He also termed the incident as historic and unprecedented. The governor claimed that the decision was taken in the cabinet. Not only that, why the government wants to convene the assembly session at 2 pm in this way, he also demanded an answer. The governor also tweeted a copy of the letter sent on behalf of the cabinet. He also called and sent Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi.

WB Guv: Summoning WBLA Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 AM Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 AM is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision. pic.twitter.com/JEXKWYEIoQ – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 24, 2022

It is to be noted that in the letter sent by Navanna, it was written about 2 o’clock at night. This confusion is due to the problem of AM and PM. The letter originally mentioned 2 PM, but ended with 2 AM. And with that comes confusion. Calling the incident a ‘typographical error’, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in his tweet that the confusion was due to a typographical error.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, the state cabinet sent a letter to the governor amending that the session will be called on March 8 at 2 pm. The matter is expected to be discussed between the Governor and the Chief Secretary at a meeting on Tuesday.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 01, 2022, 11:26 IST

Tags: Chief secretary, Governor