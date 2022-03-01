March 1, 2022

CS met Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhawan on Tuesday | ‘Raat Dutoy’ session issue! Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor – News18 Bangla

30 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Clashes between the state government and the governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) continue. Complications have also been created about the time of the last assembly session. However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to accept the fact that the state government and the Trinamool were referring to the incident as wrong. Harikrishna Dwivedi, the Chief Secretary of the state, arrived at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to meet the Governor (Secretary Chief Secretary Meet) to clear up the confusion created during the assembly session.

Read more: Anis’s body reached Amta at night after the second autopsy, what will come up in the report?

This morning, the Governor himself tweeted that the Chief Secretary had come to meet the Governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) at Raj Bhavan. The Chief Secretary arrived at the Raj Bhavan at 10 am to meet him. The governor was informed of the decision of the session on March 6 at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in a tweet a few days ago, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned that the assembly session is being called at 2 pm. He also termed the incident as historic and unprecedented. The governor claimed that the decision was taken in the cabinet. Not only that, why the government wants to convene the assembly session at 2 pm in this way, he also demanded an answer. The governor also tweeted a copy of the letter sent on behalf of the cabinet. He also called and sent Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi.

It is to be noted that in the letter sent by Navanna, it was written about 2 o’clock at night. This confusion is due to the problem of AM and PM. The letter originally mentioned 2 PM, but ended with 2 AM. And with that comes confusion. Calling the incident a ‘typographical error’, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in his tweet that the confusion was due to a typographical error.

Read more: The heat discomfort starts in March! What is going to be the weather in Bengal in the next few days

It may be mentioned that on Monday, the state cabinet sent a letter to the governor amending that the session will be called on March 8 at 2 pm. The matter is expected to be discussed between the Governor and the Chief Secretary at a meeting on Tuesday.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Chief secretary, Governor





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bidhannagar Purnigam team formed by young and old – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Latest Forecast on1st March in North And South Bengal | What is going to be the weather in Bengal in the next few days – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

The second post mortem has been concluded by SSKM doctors after court order. – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CS met Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhawan on Tuesday | ‘Raat Dutoy’ session issue! Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor – News18 Bangla

30 mins ago admin

Bidhannagar Purnigam team formed by young and old – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Latest Forecast on1st March in North And South Bengal | What is going to be the weather in Bengal in the next few days – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

The second post mortem has been concluded by SSKM doctors after court order. – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

News 18 Bangla | Net Set Go: Social Media Trending News at a Glance 6 Very Very first News in News 18 Bangla..Russia Ukraine news, ukraine, ukraine russia news, russia, russia ukraine, russia ukraine crisis, crude oil price, world war 3, vladimir putin, nato countrie s ukraine, map russia vs ukraine nato members, vladimir putin russia, ukraine russia and ukraine news why is russia attacking ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia and ukraine, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine, latest news russia and ukraine, war russia vs ukraine, vladimir putin, russia ukraine why did russia attack, ukraine reason for russia, ukraine war why did russia, invade ukraine why did russia declare war, on ukraine did russia attack, ukraine what is the reason for russia and ukraine war why russia and ukraine, are fighting reason for ukraine and russia, war why ukraine and russia fighting russia and ukraine war reason, why is russia at war with ukraine reason of russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war, ukraine crisis Vladimir Putin’s roar could lead to a crisis in the stock market kolkata

10 hours ago admin