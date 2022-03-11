Cure for Kidney Cancer through Robotic Surgery, Revolution in Medical Services in Kolkata! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Medica Superspecialty Hospital has long been one of the largest private hospitals in eastern India. Through the Department of Oncology established by Medica, it has become possible to provide world-class cancer treatment in Kolkata. Recently, the organization has succeeded in achieving one more achievement. They have cured a 64-year-old patient with kidney cancer by performing robotic surgery with the help of 4th generation The Vinci X Surgical Robot. Facing this difficult challenge, the director of Medica Cancer Hospital, Dr. The Medica Oncology team, led by Dr. Sourav Dutta, added another feather to their crown.

Jasimuddin Laskar, a 64-year-old resident of South 24 Parganas, underwent surgery at the hospital on February 2. The patient came to the hospital with Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. This disease made him unsuitable for any surgery. The Gastroenterologist, Neurologist, Critical / Intensive Care Team, who is present there, immediately appears and makes the necessary diagnosis to find out that there is a tumor (on the left side) in the kidney.

However, due to his advanced age and physical condition, it was not possible to operate on him in the traditional way. A team of doctors then proceeded with the decision to perform radical nephrectomy through robotic surgery.

After a successful operation, Lashkar-e-Taiba was able to get out of bed. The next day he can eat his own food. Through this robotic surgery, the doctors have confirmed that this time he will be able to return to his normal life.

Talking about the quick decision and benefits of another successful robotic surgery, Dr. Dr. Abhay Kumar said, “This service is indeed a blessing for patients with this type of profile. We have taken it as a challenge and performed the operation through robotic surgery.”

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 11, 2022, 16:08 IST

Tags: Medica Superspecialty Hospital