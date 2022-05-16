#Kolkata: The administration is on high alert as cracks appear in the ancient houses of Durgapituri Lane. Therefore, the administration has said that pedestrians should also wear helmets when going to Durgapituri Lane Road, so that no one is harmed if any part of the house collapses. That is why the administration has proposed to protect the pedestrians as well. A warning has also been issued about that. Caution has also been written on the wall.

Last week, the problem suddenly started in the afternoon. Residents of the area claimed that the house shook. After that, cracks started in more than one house at night. Ordinary people came out of the house in panic. In that situation local councilor, MLA appeared in the area. Residents expressed anger for a long time at night.

Later in the night, the residents of the damaged houses in the area were taken to a safe hotel by the decision of the Metro Rail Authority. However, some complained about the indifference of the Metrorail authorities. Many said that the Metrorail authorities did not take any action even though they had been talking about the house being damaged for a long time. Since then, the cracks have gradually increased. That is why ordinary people are in extreme danger today.

After that day, vehicles are not allowed to enter the alley. The administration has instructed all the locals who are entering the lane to walk in the lane wearing helmets. Not only two-wheelers, but also helmets have been given on foot. So that no one gets injured in any part of the house.

