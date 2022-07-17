Customs officials exposed the teak wood smuggling ring in the dark of night Custom officers seized Teak wood trafficking – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the dark of the night, the customs officials exposed the screen of teak wood smuggling. The customs officials recovered a large amount of teak wood full of trucks. The teak wood was coming from Myanmar. Customs recovered teak wood worth fifty lakh rupees from Dhulagarh. According to customs sources, the teak was intended to be smuggled through Dhulagarh in the dark of night.

Read more ICSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Abhay Kumar Singhania of Asansol tops in the state, scored 498

The demand for teak is high in the market. This teak wood furniture, doors, windows are used to decorate various beautiful things in flat houses. But its price is so high that the middle class is struggling to buy expensive teak. But this teak wood was coming from Myanmar. The intention was to smuggle to Nagpur in the dark at night.

Customs recovered fourteen tons of teak wood. Customs officials seized a truck with teak worth fifty lakh rupees. Who is behind the smuggling of teak wood from Myanmar to Nagpur? Who is involved? Who is smuggling the teak in the dark at night? Customs officers are looking into these.

Read more Soar Throat COVID19 or Viral Fever: How long is the sore throat? How to understand corona or viral flu?

This state has become a transit route for the smuggling of valuable teak wood? Detectives claim, there is a big gang behind it. So much teak wood was being sent to? Customs conducted raids after receiving information from secret sources. Customs intercepted the truck as it approached Dhulagar. After that, a huge amount of teak wood was seen behind the truck. The detectives widened their eyes. The customs officials immediately seized the huge quantity of teak wood. This teak is coming to the state through different hands from Myanmar. After that teak wood is being smuggled to different places. Demand for teak wood is highest in the market. Therefore, the demand of buyers is also high. However, customs officials claim that it is an international smuggling ring. Behind which there is a big head.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 17, 2022, 19:50 IST

Tags: Crime News, Teak wood