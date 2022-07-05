Cyber ​​Crime in Kolkata: Also possible! What a powerful intellect of deception, you will sit still after hearing the incident of Bidhannagar

#Kolkata: New approaches to tech support fraud. The cycle of deception of foreign nationals was going on through email blasts. He used to exchange foreign currency for bitcoin. The police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station exposed the fraud cycle in a fancy way. 10 people arrested in the fraud ring. (Cyber ​​Crime in Kolkata)

Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police raided an office called Reverend Infoserv Pvt Ltd in the East Tower of Mani Cassadna Building in Rajarhat area last night. According to police sources, some people used to run a fake call center under this name in this office. Through that call center, residents of the Czech Republic, Germany, Portugal, and the United States communicated via email blast, using the Microsoft Tech Support Team.

The fraudsters then took control of the computers of foreign nationals with access to their website https://localbitcoins.com/. After that, the accused used to transact money in foreign currency in the name of tech support of their computer. However, the money was converted into digital currency or bitcoin without being converted into domestic currency, according to police sources. In this way, they used to defraud foreign nationals of lakhs of rupees.

Manish Raut, Suraj Singh, a resident of Ultodanga, Raj Jaisbal, a resident of Amhastreet area, Balbir Singh Gill, a resident of Belgharia, Arindam Shah, a resident of Baratla, Gautam Sarkar, a resident of Gholam and a resident of Madhyamgram, a resident of Madhyamgram. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested Amit Mandal and Narkeldanga resident Shaheel Ahmed. Police recovered several documents including about 300 computers, servers and mobiles from them. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court on Tuesday. Police sources said that they will apply to take them into their custody. Police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station are searching for the main panda of this gang.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 05, 2022, 15:30 IST

Tags: Cyber ​​Crime, Kolkata News