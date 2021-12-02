Cyclone alert in Bay of Bengal over the weekend till Monday Concentrated depression in the Bay of Bengal! Strong wind-heavy rain forecast in Bengal … – News18 Bangla
The weather forecast (West Bengal Weather Update) says that this is the reason why the tendency of storm-rain on the coast of Bengal will increase on weekends. Cyclone Jawad Alert will be prevailing in Bengal from Saturday to Monday with storm-rain. On Saturday morning, strong winds will blow over the part of East Midnapore coast including Digha. The amount of air will increase a lot from the afternoon. Symbolic image.