Cyclone Asani Update – Asani turned into a powerful cyclone. Lightning strikes towards the Andhra-Orissa coast. Heavy rain forecast for Bengal-Orissa coast. 11-12 May East Medinipur, heavy rains in two 24 parganas. Chance of light to moderate rain in other southern districts. Watch Bangla News Video (Watch Bangla News Video) 6







Source link

Continue Reading