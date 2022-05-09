Cyclone Asani Update || Hurricane ‘Ashani’ is coming, Kolkata will fight with which tactic? Royal Municipality Update …

#Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipality has come up with a number of strategies to deal with cyclones and monsoons. On Monday, the Kolkata Pur Commissioner sat in a meeting with the officials of the concerned department. After several discussions, several decisions have been made. The important thing is to prevent the accumulation of water, or to make sure that even if the water accumulates, it will go down quickly.

According to sources, there are 415 pumps in 6 pumping stations in Kolkata Municipality. Of these, 95 per cent pumps have been kept operational for drainage of Kolkata. Even after keeping the pumping machine active, waterlogging in different parts of Kolkata is creating uneasiness among the officials of the city administration. That is why the concerned parts of Kolkata decided to install 650-600 portable pumps. At the same time, Kolkata Municipality is paying special attention to security. Instructions to cut off power supply to Triphala lighthouse as soon as it started raining. Kolkata Municipality decides to prevent electrocution.

Every year when water accumulates, news of accidents comes from the lighthouse which is left open. As a precautionary measure, the Calcutta Municipality decided to hold a high-level meeting today. The lighthouses of Calcutta Municipality will have no power supply. In addition, CESC has been told from today’s meeting that they should take immediate action today to open fire from their lighthouse. The Kolkata Municipality has started checking the condition of all the Triphala lighthouses in the city from yesterday afternoon and action is being taken where the condition is bad, said Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar today. Important instructions have been given on this day that electricity is supplied to the lighthouse columns of CESC, Public Works Department in a timely manner.

In addition, all the boroughs in Kolkata have been asked to be prepared for the disaster by the staff of different departments. All boroughs have been instructed to stockpile adequate relief items including food, triple, water. All water projects have been instructed to have completed generators. Generators will also be available at booster pumping stations and other emergency service locations.

Garbage management staff will be active on the streets. Kolkata Municipality has got two national disaster response teams. They are being kept on standby in certain places. Adequate instructions have been given to the workers of Calcutta Municipality so that they can work in wartime activities. Municipal staff will be present at the pumping stations from today to keep the water supply normal. There will be ambulances in different places.

UJJAL ROY

First published: May 09, 2022

Tags: Cyclone Asani update, KMC