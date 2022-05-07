May 7, 2022

Cyclone Asani Update || Hurricane ‘Ashani’ is raging at a fast pace, what is the urgent need to deal with the situation?

2 hours ago admin


* Depression has intensified in the Bay of Bengal. It could turn into a cyclone by tomorrow morning. Then it will run towards the land. In this situation, Nabanna warned the districts of South Bengal. Instructions to open the integrated control room from Monday morning, May 9. This is what was discussed in the meeting of the Disaster Management Office with the Chief Secretary today, according to sources. Symbolic image. Report: Somraj Banerjee.



