Cyclone Asani Update: In the next 12 hours a strong cyclone is taking the form of thunder! Big warning from the air office

Hurricane Ashani is becoming increasingly mysterious. The cyclone that formed in the South Andaman Sea on May 4 is about to turn into a cyclone this evening. It is currently located in the southeastern Bay of Bengal as a very deep depression. In the next 12 hours it will take the form of a strong cyclone. It will gradually touch the East-Central Bay of Bengal and move towards West Central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to turn into a cyclone in the West Central Bay this evening. Then its speed can be 75 kilometers per hour.