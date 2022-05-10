Cyclone Asani Update: Winds blow at speeds of 90 to 125 kmph, latest update Asani

According to the weather update of the Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa will receive heavy rains on May 10-11, for which an alert has already been issued. Not only in these two states, but also in West Bengal, the cyclone will bring heavy rains and strong winds. The coastal areas of West Bengal and Orissa will experience winds of 90 to 125 kmph. According to the IMD, strong winds are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore in West Bengal. Photo- IMD / Sattelite Image