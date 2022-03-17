Cyclone ‘Ashani’ is making eyes red! How can the weather be in two Bengal? Find out – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: A cyclone will form in the Bay of Bengal. The name of this cyclone will be ‘Cyclone Asani’. Named after Sri Lanka. The south-west Bay of Bengal has already formed a depression yesterday. This depression will become stronger in the Bay of Bengal near the Andamans It will turn into a clear depression in the south-east Bay of Bengal and the southern Andaman Sea. This is the forecast of West Bengal Weather Update

The cyclone could hit next week. However, according to the top officials of the Indian Meteorological Department, it is not yet known whether the cyclone will hit the coast of West Bengal at all. We’ll have to wait a little longer to be sure about that.

On Saturday it is likely to turn into a clear depression. Before that it will face east and northeast. From here the system will move north and northwest. Sunday will turn into a deep depression. On Monday 21st March it will become a cyclone that the name of the cyclone is ‘Ashani’ given by Sri Lanka. The cyclone will initially move north and northwest, but will later turn north-northeast. It is likely to enter the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Wednesday. Although it does not directly affect West Bengal, it can add a lot of water vapor to the coastal districts of South Bengal. This may result in a slight change in the weather. Meanwhile, the temperature in Kolkata has risen quite a bit on the same day. For now the dry weather is clear skies. There is no chance of rain. The heat will increase further in the spring environment. In other words, the possibility of feeling well on the day of the swing ৷

It’s getting hot. Heatstroke has started in several parts of the country. There will be a swing festival in the dry and clear sky. There is no possibility of rain in the state at present. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are warning of storms and rains due to low pressure. There is no possibility of rain anywhere in North and South Bengal at present. Although there is a hint of mild winter in the morning and evening in the district, it will gradually decrease. The winter mood of the city and suburbs will disappear. The temperature may rise further in the next three to four days. Even if there is hot weather during the day, there is no possibility of humidity discomfort. Because the amount of water vapor in the air is much less. The dry spring weather will remain like this for the next few days, the Alipore Meteorological Department said.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 17, 2022, 07:43 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report