Cyclone Ashani: Where is Cyclone Ashani? How fast to enter the land? What will be the effect in Bengal …

#Kolkata: The depression in the Bay of Bengal will turn into a cyclone today. Of course, there will be no direct impact on this state. Although there is a possibility of rain in Kalimpong, Darjeeling for the next two days, the temperature will remain the same in the rest of the district.

The depression over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeastern Bay of Bengal has shifted to the north and northeast at a speed of 12 kmph in the last 6 hours.

The epicenter was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 21. It is located about 110 km east-southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands, 320 km north and northeast of Nicobar Islands and 810 km south and southwest of Yangon Myanmar. In the next 12 hours, it may intensify and turn into a cyclone. In the next 48 hours, it could move along the Andaman Islands and beyond, almost northward to the coast of Myanmar.

The name of the cyclone will be thunder. Sri Lanka has named this cyclone. The cyclone will move north-east east-central Bay of Bengal. From there, the cyclone will turn northeast and hit the coast of Myanmar. The cyclone could touch the land on Tuesday morning. Meteorologists estimate that the speed of time may be 65 to 75 kilometers per hour. The cyclone could reach South Bangladesh through land in Myanmar. However, the effects of that time can be reduced to a deep depression.

Read more: Who is the real king? Babul Supriya opened his mouth by submitting nomination! Going to Delhi

However, warnings have already been issued for fishermen. Fishermen are still forbidden to go to the south-east Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are not allowed to enter the Andaman Sea till tomorrow.

However, there will be clear skies in Kolkata even after thunderstorms. There is no chance of rain. The temperature will be between 25 to 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Monday morning was 25.1 degrees Celsius. Which is two degrees Celsius higher than normal. The maximum temperature in Kolkata yesterday afternoon was 35.1 degrees Celsius. Which is 1 degree Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity of the air is 92 percent.

READ MORE: Atomic war looms in Scotland, not Ukraine! Why?

In the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorm in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, but no rain is expected in any district of North Bengal and South Bengal. The temperature will remain almost the same.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 21, 2022, 14:35 IST

Tags: Cyclone Ashani, West Bengal Weather