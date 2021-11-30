Cyclone forecast for south Bengal Districts | Cyclone again! Being strongly concentrated! Saturday-Sunday South Bengal is likely to tremble in the storm … – News18 Bangla

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains in 15 districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. However, there is a possibility of intermittent heavy rains in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Jhargram. With heavy rains, strong winds of up to 30 to 40 kmph could blow in two Midnapores, the meteorological office said. Symbolic image.