Cyclone Gulab | Bangla news: Cyclone ‘Gulab’ to hit! Cyclone Gulab

#Kolkata: Depression is increasing in the Bay of Bengal. In the next 12 hours, it will turn from a very deep depression into a cyclone ‘Gulab’. There is another vortex behind it. In fact, there is a risk of double depression in the forehead of the state. Although it has been raining in the coastal districts since Sunday, rain is forecast in several districts of South Bengal. And Nabanna has already started activities to deal with that disaster. Before leaving for Delhi, Chief Secretary Krishna Dwivedi called an emergency meeting of South Bengal district governors and police superintendents on Saturday afternoon. Such is the news in Nabanna sources.

Basically, we will discuss what steps have been taken by the districts before the double depression. Multiple parts of East, West Midnapore are still submerged and virtually flood situation has been created in some areas. The details of what has been done in those places now, what is the condition of the river dams, how many residents need to be rescued are likely to be discussed in the meeting on Saturday, sources said.

Not only that. Sources said that Nabanna may also give some necessary advice to the districts to deal with the disaster situation. Kolkata has already been asked to set up an NDRF team. According to sources, special teams of NDRF may be deployed in several districts besides Kolkata. That issue is likely to be discussed in detail in today’s meeting.

Heavy rain is forecast in East Midnapore on Sunday. The rest of the Gangetic West Bengal districts will also receive light to moderate rainfall. Heavy rain is expected in East, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Monday. It will rain in Kolkata too. The meteorological department has already issued orange warnings across Kolkata on the 28th and 29th.

Read more – Cyclone Rose is coming, why did they call it a giant storm?

The Kolkata Municipal Commission has also been asked to be present at the meeting. Besides, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police will also be present at the meeting. This is what is known in Nabanna Sutra. Already, the Kolkata police have started taking several steps to deal with the disaster. All in all, there is no doubt that Saturday’s meeting is going to be significant in terms of disaster response.

Somraj Banerjee

Read more- Pair depression before Pujo! Red Alert issued for heavy rain! Lightning strikes the fate of Bengal …