Cyclone Gulab intensified | Where exactly are the cyclone roses, how strong is this cyclone

#Kolkata: Cyclone Gulab intensified in the Bay of Bengal. According to meteorologists, Cyclone Gulab landfall will hit Kalingapatnam on the blind coast between Gopalpur in Orissa and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening. This is not the end. Another cyclone will form between Sunday and Monday in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and North-East Bay of Bengal. It is believed that this cyclone in the form of low pressure may come forward on the coast of Bengal and float many towns of Bengal. As a result, meteorologists have already issued yellow rain warnings in two Midnapore and two 24 Parganas.

The latest news is that Gulab is now 360 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 440 km east of Kalingapatnam. Gradually it is becoming westernized. The cyclone is expected to enter through Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur this afternoon.

Although the cyclone did not hit directly, meteorologists are predicting heavy rains in Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kolkata Municipality is advising to use school houses on the day of disaster. Those who are in dangerous or raw houses will be shifted to the municipal school if necessary, the municipality has issued guidelines for this. The keys of each school will be handed over to the borough engineers of the municipality, said Abhijit Mukherjee, a member of the municipal administrative board in charge of the school department.