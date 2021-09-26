Cyclone Gulab Train Canceled and Rescheduled | Cyclone Rose is coming, big changes in Howrah rail schedule, many canceled trains

#Kolkata: Cyclone roses are reddening the eyes. India canceled many trains to avoid defeat in the disaster. Cyclone Rose will hit mainly between southern Orissa and northern Andhra Pradesh. With this in mind, Eastern Railway has canceled many trains (Cyclone Gulab Train Canceled). The schedule is being changed for multiple trains from Howrah to Orissa and Andhra (Cyclone Gulab Train Canceled and rescheduled).

Today Howrah Yeshwantpur Special will leave after 4 hours. On the other hand, Howrah Secunderabad Falaknama Special will leave after 6 hours.

Besides, Howrah Yeshwantpur Special Howrah Vaskodagama Special Howrah Chennai Specialty Train will run on Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balasore route instead of regular route.

Also on Saturday, trains like Howrah Yeshwantpur Special Howrah Chennai Special Howrah Vasco-Da-Gamma Special were operated on other routes.

List of trains canceled by East Coast Railway today, September 26:

08463 Bhubaneswar Bangalore Prashanti Special

02845 Bhubaneswar Yeshwantpur Special

08969 Bhubaneswar Visakhapatnam Special

08570 Visakhapatnam Bhubaneswar Special

07015 Bhubaneswar Secunderabad Visakhapatnam Special

02071 Bhubaneswar Tirupati Special

084 17 Puri Gunupur Special

02859 Puri Chennai Central Special

0852 1 Gunupur Visakhapatnam Special

80522 Visakhapatnam Gunupur Special

08433 Bhubaneswar Falsa Special

Besides, Visakhapatnam Tata Special, Visakhapatnam Korba Special, Sambalpur Special, Raipur Visakhapatnam Special, Raigar Guntur Special are being canceled today.

It is to be noted that the East-Central Bay of Bengal depression has turned into a deep depression and is located in the North-West Bay of Bengal. It will turn into a cyclone by this evening. Pakistan has named this cyclone Gulab. It will hit Kalingapatnam on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur in Orissa and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening. Although it will not have a direct impact, the coastal districts will continue to receive rain and storms and rough seas.

Input-Abir Ghoshal