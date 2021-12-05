Cyclone Jawad: How serious is Jawad even after losing energy? What is going to happen in Bengal?

#Kolkata: Today and tomorrow it rains in South Bengal due to low pressure. Heavy rain forecast for coastal districts. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day in South Bengal today. Light breeze on the coast. Fishermen are not allowed to go to sea till Monday morning (Cyclone Jawad).

Cyclone Jawad has turned into a deep depression. Continuing towards the north and northeast, it is gradually coming towards the sea coast of Puri. This afternoon it will be located on the Puri coast in the form of deep depression. It will then move further northward to the northeast coast of the state. Tonight the depression will reach the coast of Bengal in the form of clear depression. This system will move towards Bangladesh through Gangetic West Bengal.

It will rain all day today due to low pressure. Cloudy skies throughout the day. Light to moderate rains in all districts of South Bengal. Light breezes in coastal and coastal districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain will fall in East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas and Jhargram today. Chance of one or two heavy rains in coastal districts including Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. Light to moderate rainfall in all other districts of South Bengal. Scattered heavy rains are also expected in one or two places in the rest of South Bengal.

Heavy rain is also forecast in adjoining districts of Bangladesh on Monday. Chance of heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas Nadia and Murshidabad. Light to moderate rains will be at Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan. Scattered light to moderate rains are also expected in the rest of South Bengal.

The situation has improved since Tuesday.

Fishermen are also banned from going to sea on Sundays. The sea will be rough. From Sunday morning, strong winds of 50 to 55 kmph will blow over the coast of East Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas. The wind speed of the land adjacent to the coast can be 30 to 40 kmph. Fishermen are allowed to go to sea till Monday morning.

Daytime temperatures have dropped far below normal due to cloudy skies, but nighttime temperatures in Kolkata remain above normal. Today, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 20 points 1 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius which is 5 degrees below normal. The relative humidity in the air is 84 to 94. Percent. Rainfall was 5.3 mm.

Due to this low pressure, it rained all day today in North Orissa and Gangetic West Bengal. Rain is also forecast for Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in north-east India on Sunday. Rain will increase in north-east India tomorrow. Assam Meghalaya Mizoram Manipur Heavy rains forecast in Arunachal Pradesh Tripura.

Westerly winds have hit northwestern India. As a result, rain is forecast in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi today and tomorrow. Heavy rains and snowfall are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffarabad.