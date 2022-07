Heavy to very heavy rain is expected from next Saturday. The Gujarat Region Ghats range in Mumbai, Central Maharashtra and Kankan and Goa. Heavy rains are expected in Saurashtra and Kutch areas on Thursday and Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Telangana and Vidarbha in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka in the next 4-5 days.